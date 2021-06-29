Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) and Linx (NYSE:LINX) Financial Survey

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) and Linx (NYSE:LINX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Resonate Blends alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Resonate Blends and Linx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 N/A Linx 1 3 0 0 1.75

Linx has a consensus price target of $5.97, suggesting a potential downside of 20.44%. Given Linx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Linx is more favorable than Resonate Blends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Linx shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of Resonate Blends shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Resonate Blends and Linx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonate Blends $1.07 million 18.31 -$1.94 million N/A N/A Linx $170.14 million 8.35 -$15.53 million N/A N/A

Resonate Blends has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Linx.

Risk & Volatility

Resonate Blends has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Linx has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Resonate Blends and Linx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonate Blends N/A N/A -455.01% Linx -8.67% 0.20% 0.13%

Summary

Linx beats Resonate Blends on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Resonate Blends Company Profile

Resonate Blends, Inc., a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, and alerts and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc. in December 2019. Resonate Blends, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California.

Linx Company Profile

Linx S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions. The company also provides telecommunication services, such as transmission of voice, data, image, and sound through services of network and circuit, telephony, and other systems, including the Internet. In addition, it offers technical support, advisory, and training services; and operates cloud platform. Further, the company develops and sells POS, automation software, and electronic payment solutions, as well as promotion engine for retail chains in the principal Latin American markets. Additionally, it offers Software as a Service solutions for micro and small retailers; and ERP solutions and services for footwear retail. The company also operates white label platform for online sales solutions for small and medium-sized supermarkets; and payroll management software and human capital management for medium-sized companies. The company was formerly known as LMI S.A. and changed its name to Linx S.A. in September 2004. Linx S.A. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Resonate Blends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonate Blends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.