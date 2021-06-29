Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Price Target Increased to C$86.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of QSR opened at C$79.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.40 billion and a PE ratio of 37.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$82.76. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$67.77 and a 12 month high of C$87.32.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.0899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.71%.

In related news, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total value of C$2,310,427.81. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total transaction of C$879,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,001,694.68.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

