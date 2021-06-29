Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.83.

NYSE RPAI opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -574.00 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,593,000 after buying an additional 3,462,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,428,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after buying an additional 2,407,328 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,286,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after buying an additional 2,225,611 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after buying an additional 565,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

