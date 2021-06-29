Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

RPAI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.83.

RPAI opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -574.00 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.88.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,593,000 after buying an additional 3,462,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after purchasing an additional 289,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,498,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,666,000 after purchasing an additional 198,020 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,521,000 after purchasing an additional 84,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 209.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,286,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,611 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

