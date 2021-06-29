Reviewing Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) and Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) and Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

This table compares Extended Stay America and Choice Hotels International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extended Stay America 1.99% 5.45% 1.49% Choice Hotels International 5.72% -821.46% 6.48%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Extended Stay America and Choice Hotels International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extended Stay America 0 4 1 0 2.20 Choice Hotels International 2 5 1 0 1.88

Extended Stay America presently has a consensus price target of $18.83, indicating a potential downside of 7.95%. Choice Hotels International has a consensus price target of $100.38, indicating a potential downside of 14.47%. Given Extended Stay America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Extended Stay America is more favorable than Choice Hotels International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of Choice Hotels International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Choice Hotels International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Extended Stay America has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Choice Hotels International has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Extended Stay America and Choice Hotels International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extended Stay America $1.04 billion 3.59 $23.27 million $0.37 55.30 Choice Hotels International $774.07 million 8.42 $75.39 million $2.22 52.86

Choice Hotels International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Extended Stay America. Choice Hotels International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extended Stay America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Extended Stay America beats Choice Hotels International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection. The company also develops and markets cloud-based property management software to non-franchised hoteliers. As of December 31, 2020, it had 7,147 hotels with 597,977 rooms located in 50 states, the District of Columbia and approximately 40 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1939 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.