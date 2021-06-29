Reviewing Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) and Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) and Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Trupanion and Alignment Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trupanion 0 3 3 0 2.50 Alignment Healthcare 0 3 4 0 2.57

Trupanion currently has a consensus price target of $98.60, indicating a potential downside of 13.85%. Alignment Healthcare has a consensus price target of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.46%. Given Alignment Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alignment Healthcare is more favorable than Trupanion.

Profitability

This table compares Trupanion and Alignment Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trupanion -3.15% -7.13% -4.24% Alignment Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.9% of Trupanion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Alignment Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Trupanion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trupanion and Alignment Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trupanion $502.03 million 9.13 -$5.84 million ($0.16) -715.31 Alignment Healthcare $959.22 million 4.73 -$22.93 million N/A N/A

Trupanion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alignment Healthcare.

Summary

Alignment Healthcare beats Trupanion on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc. changed its name to Trupanion, Inc. in 2013. Trupanion, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

