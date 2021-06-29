Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIGL opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $760.63 million, a PE ratio of -63.85 and a beta of 1.51. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIGL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

