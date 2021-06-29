Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 146.09% from the stock’s previous close.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$4.47 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $760.63 million, a P/E ratio of -63.85 and a beta of 1.51. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

