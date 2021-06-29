Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.
NYSE RIO opened at $84.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.27 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.26.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
