Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NYSE RIO opened at $84.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.27 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $971,920,000 after purchasing an additional 350,904 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,734,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,453,000 after buying an additional 47,991 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after buying an additional 595,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,901,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

