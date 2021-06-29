RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Short Interest Up 315.7% in June

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 315.7% from the May 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RISE Education Cayman stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $157.00 million, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.31. RISE Education Cayman has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

