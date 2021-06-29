ROAD (ROAD) Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROAD has a market capitalization of $176,510.82 and $15,332.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ROAD has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00045137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00152178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00170287 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,925.48 or 0.99472784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002876 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

