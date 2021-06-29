Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Update

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,600 shares, a growth of 216.9% from the May 31st total of 237,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,545,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RYCEY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. 19,360,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,616,481. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

