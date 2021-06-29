ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.22 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and $1.22 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011633 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00156596 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000786 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000490 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501,192,519 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

