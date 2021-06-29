Router Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $299,001.00 (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.92 million and approximately $299,001.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.77 or 0.00010451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,217,442 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

