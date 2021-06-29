Rovida Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 130,000 Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALDX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,140. The company has a current ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $666.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.75.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

