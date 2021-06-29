Rovida Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,876,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

FCX traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,955,275. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.