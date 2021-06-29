Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Royal Gold has increased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Royal Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

RGLD stock opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.45. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

