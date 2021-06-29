Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Update

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Royal Mail stock remained flat at $$16.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.81. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROYMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

