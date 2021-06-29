RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €52.85 ($62.18).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTL. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

RTL Group has a 1-year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1-year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

