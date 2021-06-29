Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 8,373 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter valued at about $2,857,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Invitae by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth about $60,491,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $121,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $94,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,919 shares of company stock worth $3,838,749. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.91. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.96.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

