Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 10,169 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWB. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 30.9% during the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 50,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,705 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $427,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BWB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness bought 4,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.