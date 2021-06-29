Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 14,259 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 439.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Universal worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 1.4% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Universal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Universal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Universal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UVV opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. Universal Co. has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $60.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $617.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

In other Universal news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $135,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Airton L. Hentschke sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $454,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,032 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

