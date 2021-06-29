Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,642 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.09. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.73.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

