Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,647 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,513,000 after purchasing an additional 929,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $53,389,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,276,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,573,000 after purchasing an additional 74,258 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,294,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,803,000 after purchasing an additional 737,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,036,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,241,000 after purchasing an additional 34,721 shares in the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.