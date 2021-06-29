Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 111.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Navistar International by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NAV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Navistar International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Navistar International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.42.

Navistar International stock opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.88. Navistar International Co. has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Navistar International Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

