Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 25,146 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,146 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

