Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,252 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Ryder System worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in R. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $52,324,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,386,000 after acquiring an additional 772,768 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,586,000 after acquiring an additional 572,488 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $1,099,598.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE R opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.87 and a beta of 2.01. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.71.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -829.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on R. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.