S.Finance (SFG) Hits Market Cap of $22,329.81

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last seven days, S.Finance has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One S.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000728 BTC on exchanges. S.Finance has a market cap of $22,329.81 and $463,094.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00054296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00019696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.76 or 0.00666629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00038644 BTC.

About S.Finance

S.Finance (CRYPTO:SFG) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official website is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

S.Finance Coin Trading

