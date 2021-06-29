Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

SAFE has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safehold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Safehold stock opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. Safehold has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $84.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.05 and a beta of -0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $999,990.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,063,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,068,420.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,456,000 after acquiring an additional 196,134 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

