Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRGY opened at $11.52 on Monday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

