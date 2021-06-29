San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.19. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 138,377 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.64 million, a P/E ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0306 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 401,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 82.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 13.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.9 net wells.

