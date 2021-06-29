San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.16. San Lorenzo Gold shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 14,398 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.30.

About San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 9,600 hectares located in the Province of ChaÃ±aral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.

