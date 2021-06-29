Scala (XLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.11 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 29% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scala has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $4,769.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

