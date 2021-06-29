Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

Schlumberger stock opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

