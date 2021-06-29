Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Critical Review

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Entera Bio and Scholar Rock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio -3,448.54% -243.01% -135.04% Scholar Rock -643.75% -60.07% -36.34%

Entera Bio has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entera Bio and Scholar Rock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio $370,000.00 388.81 -$9.98 million ($0.55) -11.04 Scholar Rock $15.40 million 68.85 -$86.48 million ($2.81) -10.96

Entera Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scholar Rock. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scholar Rock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Entera Bio and Scholar Rock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Scholar Rock 0 0 5 0 3.00

Entera Bio presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.69%. Scholar Rock has a consensus price target of $61.60, suggesting a potential upside of 99.94%. Given Scholar Rock’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than Entera Bio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Entera Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Scholar Rock beats Entera Bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis. It is also developing EB613 for the treatment of non-union fractures. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies. It is also developing a pipeline of novel product candidates with potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from a range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, and fibrosis. The company has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover and develop specific inhibitors of transforming growth factor beta activation for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

