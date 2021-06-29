Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Position Lessened by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,631 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 0.9% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 54,008 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.25. 3,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,312. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.91.

