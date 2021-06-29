Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Cut by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,345 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.6% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned about 0.26% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $39,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $104.68. 3,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,344. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.51.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.