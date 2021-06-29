SeaWorld Entertainment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 5,421 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,237% compared to the typical daily volume of 232 put options.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $1,417,465.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $6,818,941. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,137,000 after buying an additional 84,796 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,044,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 538,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,187,000.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.81. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 66.80%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SEAS shares. Citigroup lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.