Sei Investments Co. Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the first quarter worth $272,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ENI by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the first quarter worth $745,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth $1,298,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth $255,000.

Shares of E stock opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.07. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $26.18.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

E has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

