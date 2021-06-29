Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at $40,016,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 877.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,171,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,962,000 after buying an additional 41,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 39,540 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 66.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.11. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $67.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.