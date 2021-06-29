Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a growth of 6,390.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Select Sands stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Select Sands has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

Get Select Sands alerts:

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.