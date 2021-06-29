Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. 17,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,589,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SELB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $475.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 20,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 12,500 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 195,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.