Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at Mizuho

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SRE. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.43.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $137.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

