Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Sempra Energy worth $60,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE opened at $137.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.47. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.43.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

