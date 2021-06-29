Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.75-8.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.11. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.43.

NYSE SRE traded down $4.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.20. 50,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,181. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

