Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.570-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 million-$187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.58 million.
Shares of Semtech stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,252. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.94.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at $570,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
See Also: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.