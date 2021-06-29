Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.570-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 million-$187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.58 million.

Shares of Semtech stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,252. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.94.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.64.

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at $570,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.