Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Stake Boosted by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 350.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $11,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ST. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,690 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,239,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,347,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,236,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,158 shares of company stock worth $1,895,555. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

ST opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.31.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

