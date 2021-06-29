Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNSE. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

SNSE traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. 917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.59 million and a PE ratio of -0.76. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12). Research analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, Director James Peyer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,700 shares of company stock worth $105,408.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,063,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,449,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,834,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

