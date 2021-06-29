Sentinel Trading Up 99% Over Last Week (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 29th. Sentinel has a market cap of $67.24 million and approximately $330,397.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 99% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sentinel

DVPN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 10,564,208,857 coins and its circulating supply is 2,923,199,147 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

