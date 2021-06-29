Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 5,924 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 51.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

